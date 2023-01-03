Lilly was born in Sept. 2022. She is a Beagle/Dachshund mix. Don’t let Lilly’s short legs full you, boy she can run. She has a great personality. She has not been around children since BHS has had her but we believe she would be great. Her body is long and low, therefore we are guessing she will be medium sized when full grown. She is in the process of crate training and house training. She walks pretty well on a leash. Lilly is all puppy when it comes to playing and chewing on her toys. Lilly will require lots of attention to train her into being a great companion pup. If you have time this winter to spend with a pup, then Lilly could be the one for you. Lilly has been dewormed, microchipped, and has received the first Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine, Bordetella and Rabies vaccine and she has been spayed.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO