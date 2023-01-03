Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaj.com
Meet Wally at the Huntingdon County Humane Society
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Wally!. Wally is a domestic short haired cat who is about 2 years old. He has a super fun personality and loves to play. This white and tan colored boy would love to be right next to you and by your side when you’re home. He loves treats and bouncing around and exploring. He would be perfect for a house with cats or kids! If you’re looking for a loving companion, then Wally is your guy.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
abc23.com
New Purpose For Old Centre Crest Building
Bringing new life to one of Centre County’s best-known buildings, that’s the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county’s former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare led to a...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022. Listings that are coming soon. A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon...
wtaj.com
Altoona organization collecting aluminum cans to support community programs
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a lot of aluminum cans around the house — don’t throw them out! An area organization can use them to help support their programs. The Eldorado Civic Association is asking the community to drop off aluminum cans at their collection site in Altoona. The site is at the former Kiwanis building on California Avenue.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Box 11 Program
A New organization in Cambria County is making an impact in the lives of first responders. Box, 11 is a community-based initiative that supports first responders in emergency situations. The group is held a meet and greet event on Wednesday in the public safety building in Johnstown to greet their new volunteers.
pmg-va.com
Bedford County Humane Society
Lilly was born in Sept. 2022. She is a Beagle/Dachshund mix. Don’t let Lilly’s short legs full you, boy she can run. She has a great personality. She has not been around children since BHS has had her but we believe she would be great. Her body is long and low, therefore we are guessing she will be medium sized when full grown. She is in the process of crate training and house training. She walks pretty well on a leash. Lilly is all puppy when it comes to playing and chewing on her toys. Lilly will require lots of attention to train her into being a great companion pup. If you have time this winter to spend with a pup, then Lilly could be the one for you. Lilly has been dewormed, microchipped, and has received the first Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine, Bordetella and Rabies vaccine and she has been spayed.
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
wtaj.com
Chef Janet’s ham & sage muffin sandwiches
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our favorite southern chef, Chef Janet stops by to teach us how to make ham and sage muffin sandwiches. Originally Janet used country ham in this recipe, but since it can be difficult to find, she says an easy substitution like Canadian bacon or pork bacon would work fine. The muffins can be assembled pretty easily with a few simple ingredients. And of course, no Chef Janet recipe is safe from butter!
Blair County seeks volunteers to help tally homeless
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action program is seeking additional volunteers help with their annual PIT (Point-of-Time) count. The PIT count tallies sheltered and unsheltered homeless people on a single night in January. The goal is to get an accurate number of people to give to the Housing and Urban Development and other […]
Community comes together to raise money for Hopewell business owner who lost life savings
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Empire Palace has been a community staple in Hopewell for years, and now customers are rallying behind the owner after she lost her life savings. There was shock and disbelief among DoorDash drivers and customers of the empire palace after learning that Jenny Zheng, who has owned the Chinese restaurant for many years was recently the victim of theft.
Duo charged with leaving dog in blistering cold for 3 days
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days. According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of […]
Bedford County making last push for Million Minutes initiative
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County Chamber Foundation is making one final push to complete its Million Minutes initiative. This initiative started on March 4th, 2022. The idea was to march forth into a goal of million minutes. It pledges back to volunteerism, kindness and giving back to the community. Those who’ve done service in Bedford […]
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting Headache Hill in Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County
I always love visiting new state parks, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to spend some time in Prince Gallitzin State Park in northern Cambria County, PA. And, while there are many fantastic spots to check out in this park, one of the best I uncovered during my visit is Headache Hill.
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Comments / 1