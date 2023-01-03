ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban on blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.

Senator Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake) submitted the legislation ahead of the General Assembly’s January session. The law would ban all car modifications designed to make headlights “appear as a blue light, such as by covering the headlights with a tinting film or by using blue bulbs.”

Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians

Blue Headlights, like those found in some varieties of LED bulbs, are sometimes favored by luxury car manufacturers because they appear brighter than traditional halogen bulbs, which give off a more yellow glow.

However, the use of blue headlights is controversial. A report by the National Highway Transportation Administration in 2007 found that “people experience more discomfort when exposed to the bluer HID headlamps than when they are exposed to the yellower halogen headlamps.”

The report also added that there was no evidence that the discomfort for other drivers actually resulted in a reduction in visibility or other serious safety issues.

But the blue bulbs could present a danger to the drivers who use them as well. That’s because, in foggy or wet conditions, blue light refracts more readily off of water molecules than yellow light does, meaning that although the headlight beams appear brighter, they scatter quickly and actually decrease visibility by creating a “dazzling” effect.

* Correction Notice: This article has been updated to reflect the proposal for the blue light ban does not impact all LED bulbs.

Gloria Dawn Mosebrook
3d ago

It’s about time there are to many people are running out of the road because of these lights. Should have never made them to start with

Concerned Citizen
2d ago

I just told someone recently that it's time to ban all these LED headlights. they are worse than people leaving their high beams on. I travel a lot of back road and have to come almost to a.stop at times because these lights are so bright it blinds me and I am afraid of running into something or going into a ditch. They never should have been legal.

Lisa T
3d ago

Those blue lights blind oncoming drivers..... yes... push to get rid of the lights...

