Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons

Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
BBC

NBA: Golden State Warriors lose to Detroit Pistons after late three-pointer

The Golden State Warriors' five-match winning run at home ended in dramatic fashion following a late three-pointer from the Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey. The match looked to be heading for overtime when Klay Thompson levelled for the Warriors with his own three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds left. But the Pistons...
NBC Sports

Myers sees Warriors' bench come together in time of need

With the Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 season, the chatter about the team's inconsistent bench play grew louder, and pundits wondered if Golden State's run of having the NBA's best reserves was done. Though Bob Myers understands such criticism, he explained Wednesday on "Warriors Pregame Live" that it was...
The Comeback

Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing

Friday’s NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured a delay in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets improvised in a hilarious way to make the time pass. The game was delayed due to the rim being uneven at the Ball Arena in Denver, which Cavaliers forward Kevin Love first noticed with Read more... The post Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Regularly Advised Klay Thompson For His Torn Achilles Recovery

Kevin Durant is among the best players in the world right now and his success isn't limited by the various changes he has had to put his body through. Recovering from an Achilles tear after turning 30 and coming back as a better player isn't easy to do, but Durant is among the most special athletes in sports history.
NBC Sports

Simmons: Steph injury forced Klay, JP out of 'security blanket'

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson arguably are under the most scrutiny by NBA pundits and fans alike, and that’s before Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a shoulder injury. The Warriors' dramatic 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on a buzzer-beater Wednesday was proof of that, especially for Poole, who...
NBC Sports

Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm

Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
