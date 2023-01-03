Read full article on original website
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Steve Kerr Gives Massive Injury Update on Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors may finally be getting Andrew Wiggins back
Steve Kerr Gets Real On Draymond Green's Ejection: "This Is What People Pay To See... Competition At Its Highest Form"
Green added that he was trying his best to not escalate the situation, but the call eventually went against him.
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Klay Thompson is finally going back to his roots from the midrange and it's helping the Warriors steady the ship
Expectations for Klay Thompson have been relatively low compared to what they were four or five years ago. And of course they have — the guy tore both his ACL and his Achilles in consecutive years. Nobody should expect him to be an All-Star again. But there’s no denying...
BBC
NBA: Golden State Warriors lose to Detroit Pistons after late three-pointer
The Golden State Warriors' five-match winning run at home ended in dramatic fashion following a late three-pointer from the Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey. The match looked to be heading for overtime when Klay Thompson levelled for the Warriors with his own three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds left. But the Pistons...
Warriors' Steph Curry leads Western Conference guards in first NBA All-Star voting update
Steph Curry has missed the last 10 games for the Golden State Warriors due to a shoulder subluxation. However, fans haven’t stopped voting for Curry for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. On Thursday, the NBA revealed the first update of votes for the 2023 All-Star Game in Utah. The...
NBC Sports
Myers sees Warriors' bench come together in time of need
With the Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 season, the chatter about the team's inconsistent bench play grew louder, and pundits wondered if Golden State's run of having the NBA's best reserves was done. Though Bob Myers understands such criticism, he explained Wednesday on "Warriors Pregame Live" that it was...
Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing
Friday’s NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured a delay in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets improvised in a hilarious way to make the time pass. The game was delayed due to the rim being uneven at the Ball Arena in Denver, which Cavaliers forward Kevin Love first noticed with Read more... The post Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Regularly Advised Klay Thompson For His Torn Achilles Recovery
Kevin Durant is among the best players in the world right now and his success isn't limited by the various changes he has had to put his body through. Recovering from an Achilles tear after turning 30 and coming back as a better player isn't easy to do, but Durant is among the most special athletes in sports history.
NBC Sports
Simmons: Steph injury forced Klay, JP out of 'security blanket'
Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson arguably are under the most scrutiny by NBA pundits and fans alike, and that’s before Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a shoulder injury. The Warriors' dramatic 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on a buzzer-beater Wednesday was proof of that, especially for Poole, who...
NBC Sports
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
