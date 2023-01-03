If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO