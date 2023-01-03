Read full article on original website
Hamilton Open House, Jan 31st
If you have a student who will be attending HIMS next year, please come to our Open House. We are hosting an Open House on Tuesday, January 31, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. We moved the Open House to January 31 so we wouldn’t have a conflicting date with McClure Middle School.
Prospective, New Students and Their Families Open House Event Feb 11
Hello Prospective Students, New Students and Families for the 2023 – 2024 School Year!. We will have an in person Open House event at Cleveland High School on Saturday Feb 11 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a school tour, presentation from Staff and a student panel to learn more about Cleveland STEM.
Friday 1/6 Message to Families
I hope you had a great Winter Break and are feeling rested as we start our new year, 2023! It was a great first week back from break, and we are excited to build on this strong start as we close out our semester. Next Wednesday, January 11th, we have our Martin Luther King Jr. assembly, which will honor the legacy of Dr. King and the accomplishments of the civil rights movement. As a reminder, there will be no school on Monday, January 16th in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!
School Tours for Incoming Families
Tops K8 School is excited to welcome new families for the 2023-2024 school year. We hope you join us for a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our school, tour the building, meet current TOPS Families, and a Q&A with Principal Schwentor and Asst. Principal LaRosa. Pre-Registration is not required.
Community Bulletin 1/5/23
January 16 | Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday | No School for Students & Staff. January 19 | Winter Music Concert | 5:30 PM @ Aki’s Auditorium. January 20 | Theatre Arts Fieldtrip | During School Hours. February 1-28 | Open Enrollment for School Choice | See Announcement Below.
