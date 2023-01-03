ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets

In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party — until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt the party. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such inaction in the days leading up to Christmas. The example involves military veterans, a highly […] The post This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Big change coming for 2 state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa

The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One

2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri

UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay

(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
97X

The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy