Hochul personally lobbying NY Dems as she tries to secure Hector LaSalle as top judge

Gov. Kathy Hochul is personally lobbying key Dem state senators to back her controversial nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for top New York jurist — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her. Hochul and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have her judicial pick to lead the state’s highest court rejected, some of the pols told The Post. The lobbied lawmakers include several Democratic members of the state Senate’s powerful Judiciary Committee – the panel charged...
Brazilian Congress Stormed by Defeated President's Supporters

"By Diane Jeantet and David BillerSupporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square.Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency.In a news...
