New air service announced out of Pittsburgh

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.

Beginning March 31, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Santa Anna John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Flights will operate year-round on Mondays and Fridays on Breeze’s new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

In addition, Breeze announced that it will resume service between Pittsburgh and Norfolk/Virginia Beach in May. The service was suspended in September. That flight operates Thursdays and Sundays.

