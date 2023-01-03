ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands

As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question.  Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation […] The post Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Here’s a way to help Tucson prepare for the next 80 years of water use

Gov. Katie Hobbs to focus on economic development in southern Arizona. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County. Updated:...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸

Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
TUCSON, AZ

