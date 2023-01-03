Read full article on original website
Related
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands
As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy
Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question. Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation […] The post Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Section 8 waitlist opens, applicants must apply by January 24
The sign-up for the Section 8 waitlist has officially opened. People have until Jan. 24 to submit the pre-application for consideration in the lottery process.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
Ward 5 Councilmember Richard Fimbres discloses upcoming surgery
City of Tucson Ward 5 Councilmember disclosed to constituents Thursday, Jan. 5 that he will have a surgery for back and shoulder pain over the course of the coming months.
KOLD-TV
Here’s a way to help Tucson prepare for the next 80 years of water use
Gov. Katie Hobbs to focus on economic development in southern Arizona. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County. Updated:...
Local mother gives back to Casa de los Ninos through community market
A local mother is using her business and personal past to help pave the way for single moms right here in our community.
Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address in Tucson
The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
realestatedaily-news.com
Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
New Arizona law will allow sealing of criminal records
A new law in Arizona can allow some criminal records to be sealed in hopes for people to have a better opportunity for housing and jobs.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
thisistucson.com
26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸
Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
Pima Community College 'Super Saturdays' offer registration, application help
New and continuing students at Pima Community College can connect with advisors the next two Saturdays for help applying to the college, applying for financial aid and registering for classes.
Comments / 1