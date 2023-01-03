Read full article on original website
Pebbles
3d ago
All good but need strict oversight so it won’t end up like homelessness dollars which were clearly wasted.
Reply
10
CaliCritic
3d ago
this $ will undoubtedly end up in one or more of the corrupt politicians that have caused a $25 billion dollar deficit.!!! pet projects, wish lists and out of control spending is what regressive liberal politicians do best.!!! don't californians deserve better.???
Reply(1)
2
California Patriot
3d ago
Democrat open boarders are the problem, Biden and the democrats are creating the problems.
Reply(3)
8
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Coalition in Effort to Support Safety and Inclusivity for Transgender Students
January 6, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of a Maryland board of education’s efforts to create a. safe and supportive environment for transgender children and all students. The Montgomery...
Sacramento Observer
Local Activist Warns Of Objections To Reparations
Chris Lodgson advised a small group of people seeking information about reparations to be aware of individuals in opposition to compensating Black people for the past and present harms they have suffered in California. Lodgson, a member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC), provided an update...
goldrushcam.com
U-Haul Posts Growth States of 2022: Texas, Florida Top List Again - California and Illinois Saw the Highest Demand for Outbound U-Haul Trucks
January 5, 2023 - PHOENIX - Texas, Florida and the Carolinas were the preferred destinations of one-way U-Haul® truck customers during 2022, ranking as the top growth states on the. annual U-Haul Growth Index. U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. – trends that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Prof: New California Law Banning Doctors From Advising Against COVID Vax Is Unconstitutional
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California law that punishes doctors for advising patients against taking COVID-19 vaccines took effect Sunday, alarming a Wyoming doctor and a First-Amendment expert. Enacted Sept. 30, Assembly Bill 2098 became enforceable on the first day of 2023. It allows the...
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
ksro.com
California Officers Engage Heavily in Racial Profiling
A new report says law enforcement officers in California are more likely to stop and search people of color. The report from the California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board says African-American teens between the ages of 15 and 17 are six times more likely to be stopped and searched than their Caucasian counterparts. The report analyzed data from 58 of the state’s law enforcement agencies in 2021. The state’s more than 500 law enforcement agencies will all be required to report all stops and detentions to the state by April.
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
iheart.com
Time Running Out for Victims of Forced Sterilization
SACRAMENTO - California is trying to find victims of forced sterilization but few victims are coming forward. State officials have just a year left in a $4.5 Million program to compensate victims who were sterilized against their will or without their knowledge. So far the state has received 310 applications and has only approved 51 for the payout. 153 applications still need to be processed, while the rest have been denied.
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Cops search teens perceived as Black 6x more often than teens thought to be white, report finds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, according to a state report released Tuesday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity...
northcountydailystar.com
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In the past, we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
kusi.com
New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
Sacramento Observer
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
(CBM) – Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused...
2urbangirls.com
Two ex-state DOJ supervisors charged in embezzlement case
LOS ANGELES – Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Eric Bunde — who between...
mynspr.org
Sheltering the unhoused | Emergency declaration | Infrastructure needs
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 5. Chico’s unhoused residents left with few shelter options. As winter storms continue to dump rain and snow across the North State, Chico's unhoused residents are left with few ways to get out of the rain. The city of Chico Wednesday told NSPR it does not have plans to open a temporary warming shelter during the day. Through a partnership with Safe Space Winter Shelter, there are beds available overnight. People can find help at the Safe Space intake center at 2300 Fair Street.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Insurance Creates One-Stop Resource for Wildfire Information
January 4, 2023 - The California Department of Insurance has created a “one-stop” resource for wildfire information on its Wildfire Response and Readiness web page. Through its Wildfire Data and Analysis on Wildfires and Insurance, the Department can identify trends affecting the insurance market. The page includes:. 1....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
Comments / 20