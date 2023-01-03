ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 20

Pebbles
3d ago

All good but need strict oversight so it won’t end up like homelessness dollars which were clearly wasted.

Reply
10
CaliCritic
3d ago

this $ will undoubtedly end up in one or more of the corrupt politicians that have caused a $25 billion dollar deficit.!!! pet projects, wish lists and out of control spending is what regressive liberal politicians do best.!!! don't californians deserve better.???

Reply(1)
2
California Patriot
3d ago

Democrat open boarders are the problem, Biden and the democrats are creating the problems.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Sacramento Observer

Local Activist Warns Of Objections To Reparations

Chris Lodgson advised a small group of people seeking information about reparations to be aware of individuals in opposition to compensating Black people for the past and present harms they have suffered in California. Lodgson, a member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC), provided an update...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

U-Haul Posts Growth States of 2022: Texas, Florida Top List Again - California and Illinois Saw the Highest Demand for Outbound U-Haul Trucks

January 5, 2023 - PHOENIX - Texas, Florida and the Carolinas were the preferred destinations of one-way U-Haul® truck customers during 2022, ranking as the top growth states on the. annual U-Haul Growth Index. U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. – trends that...
FLORIDA STATE
ksro.com

California Officers Engage Heavily in Racial Profiling

A new report says law enforcement officers in California are more likely to stop and search people of color. The report from the California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board says African-American teens between the ages of 15 and 17 are six times more likely to be stopped and searched than their Caucasian counterparts. The report analyzed data from 58 of the state’s law enforcement agencies in 2021. The state’s more than 500 law enforcement agencies will all be required to report all stops and detentions to the state by April.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Time Running Out for Victims of Forced Sterilization

SACRAMENTO - California is trying to find victims of forced sterilization but few victims are coming forward. State officials have just a year left in a $4.5 Million program to compensate victims who were sterilized against their will or without their knowledge. So far the state has received 310 applications and has only approved 51 for the payout. 153 applications still need to be processed, while the rest have been denied.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In the past, we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Two ex-state DOJ supervisors charged in embezzlement case

LOS ANGELES – Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Eric Bunde — who between...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Sheltering the unhoused | Emergency declaration | Infrastructure needs

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 5. Chico’s unhoused residents left with few shelter options. As winter storms continue to dump rain and snow across the North State, Chico's unhoused residents are left with few ways to get out of the rain. The city of Chico Wednesday told NSPR it does not have plans to open a temporary warming shelter during the day. Through a partnership with Safe Space Winter Shelter, there are beds available overnight. People can find help at the Safe Space intake center at 2300 Fair Street.
CHICO, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

