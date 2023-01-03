Read full article on original website
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
3.5-magnitude earthquake felt near Eureka
(KRON) — There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near the Northern California coast Friday morning. The tremblor was located about 12 miles southwest of Eureka and about 2.5 miles from Humboldt Hill. There have been no initial reports of damages or injuries.
svvoice.com
The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk
Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
