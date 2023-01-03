ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

3.5-magnitude earthquake felt near Eureka

(KRON) — There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near the Northern California coast Friday morning. The tremblor was located about 12 miles southwest of Eureka and about 2.5 miles from Humboldt Hill. There have been no initial reports of damages or injuries.
EUREKA, CA
svvoice.com

The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk

Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
