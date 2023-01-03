ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children

PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Election field continues to grow

CLINTON COUNTY — The local field in the 2023 election cycle continues to grow. Jason Stoops, owner of Midnight Auto Repair, has taken out a petition to run for mayor of the City of Wilmington in November. Stoops will run as an independent. He told the News Journal this is his first time running for public office.
WILMINGTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
WDTN

New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

City provides code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fourth person charged in Troy park shooting

PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy