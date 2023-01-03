Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
Springfield PD updates community on multiple criminal investigations
This announcement comes after multiple incidents in the past weeks including two shootings and a standoff.
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Fox 19
New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children
PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
Scam alert: Callers mimic Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.
wnewsj.com
Election field continues to grow
CLINTON COUNTY — The local field in the 2023 election cycle continues to grow. Jason Stoops, owner of Midnight Auto Repair, has taken out a petition to run for mayor of the City of Wilmington in November. Stoops will run as an independent. He told the News Journal this is his first time running for public office.
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Trial for man accused of shooting Middletown officer underway in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Middletown police officer in Aug. 2020 started this week in Warren County. Christopher Hubbard, 38, faces 11 charges, including attempted aggravated murder. At the time, Hubbard had been a person of interest in connection to an unsolved...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
wnewsj.com
City provides code enforcement reports
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspects; do you recognize them?
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. On December 16, a theft was reported at the Sam’s Club located at 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
Dozens arrested as law enforcement crack down on Miami Valley car thefts
"These individuals are involved in other things, not just stealing cars, or involved in violent crimes. So the stolen cars are going hand in hand with robbery, shootings, dealing drugs and other things like that," Lt. Beane explained.
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Fox 19
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
Fox 19
Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fourth person charged in Troy park shooting
PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.
