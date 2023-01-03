Read full article on original website
Sick of the spin
2d ago
the problem is ..LUCK RAN OUT.There is luck, and there is dominance ... only one win the Super Bowl
Reply(1)
3
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Potential New Girlfriend, NBA Heiress, at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Don’t look now but Aaron Rodgers might be in another relationship. She also has a deep connection to Wisconsin sports. Rogers was recently seen at a Milwaukee Bucks game sitting next to Mallory Edens. An NFL and NBA merger of sorts. For those that don’t know, Mallory is the...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Stephen A. Smith to Aaron Rodgers: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
Stephen A. Smith does not appreciate Aaron Rodgers' attitude heading into Week 18.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Decision
Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team about its head coaching opening. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The Denver Broncos also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about their head coaching job as well. While...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Vikings Waive Rookie TE
The Minnesota Vikings draft class in 2022 was the first of the tenure of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In the past, Adofo-Mensah worked as a Wall Street Commodity Trader, recently as assistant GM in Cleveland under Andrew Berry. His first draft class has been a huge disappointment, especially top picks Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth. On Friday, the Vikings waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Former Viking Can Reach Hero Status in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 17 in the second seed of the NFC playoff picture. All they had to do was win out or win as many games as the San Francisco 49ers. Even the first seed was still possible after the Philadelphia Eagles lost their noon game. Later in...
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
The Vikings Reunion You May Not Have Expected
The Minnesota Vikings will enter the postseason as the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed depending on the outcome of their game this Sunday at the Chicago Bears and the fate of the Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers. In all likelihood, the Vikings will retain the three-seed and...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster
A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line
It's win and the Green Bay Packers' improbable run to the NFC playoffs is complete. A playoff berth could also be on the line for the Detroit Lions (that will depend on the result of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday) when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
Gio says Giants will beat Vikings in playoffs: 'Book your flights for San Francisco'
Gio is already predicting that the Giants will beat his Vikings in the playoffs as Minnesota’s injuries mount: ‘Book your flights for San Francisco.’
Is Dalvin Cook No Longer Elite?
The Minnesota Vikings built their offense around running back Dalvin Cook since the team drafted him in 2017. He missed the majority of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL. In 2018, the Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired halfway through the season because he didn’t utilize a less-than-fully-healthy Cook.
Vikings Depth Chart — Week 18 at Bears
Here’s the Vikings Depth Chart — Week 18 at Bears, with Sunday’s game three days away. The Minnesota Vikings are 7.5-point favorites on the road this weekend at the Chicago Bears. Minnesota clinched the NFC North three weeks ago after a for-the-ages comeback versus the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago is 3-13, undergoing a full transformational season, and should be concerned with its 2023 draft pick.
