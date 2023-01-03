ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 13

Sick of the spin
2d ago

the problem is ..LUCK RAN OUT.There is luck, and there is dominance ... only one win the Super Bowl

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Decision

Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team about its head coaching opening. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The Denver Broncos also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about their head coaching job as well. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive Rookie TE

The Minnesota Vikings draft class in 2022 was the first of the tenure of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In the past, Adofo-Mensah worked as a Wall Street Commodity Trader, recently as assistant GM in Cleveland under Andrew Berry. His first draft class has been a huge disappointment, especially top picks Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth. On Friday, the Vikings waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week

On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster

A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line

It's win and the Green Bay Packers' improbable run to the NFC playoffs is complete. A playoff berth could also be on the line for the Detroit Lions (that will depend on the result of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday) when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Is Dalvin Cook No Longer Elite?

The Minnesota Vikings built their offense around running back Dalvin Cook since the team drafted him in 2017. He missed the majority of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL. In 2018, the Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired halfway through the season because he didn’t utilize a less-than-fully-healthy Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart — Week 18 at Bears

Here’s the Vikings Depth Chart — Week 18 at Bears, with Sunday’s game three days away. The Minnesota Vikings are 7.5-point favorites on the road this weekend at the Chicago Bears. Minnesota clinched the NFC North three weeks ago after a for-the-ages comeback versus the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago is 3-13, undergoing a full transformational season, and should be concerned with its 2023 draft pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy