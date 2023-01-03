Eric LeGrand: Damar Hamlin’s injury ‘feels different’ — and what comes next for the NFL won’t be easy

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Sports world reacts following Damar Hamlin injury: 'The worst thing I have ever seen on a football field'
Stunned reactions continue to pour in from figures throughout American sports following the sudden collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a seemingly routine hit during the Bills game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Bills officials said they were able to restart his heart on the field, he remains in critical condition. Following the incident, sportscasters, writers, and athletes from across the sports world reacted to the shocking development. "So many times in this game ... we use the cliché, 'I'm ready to die for this, I'm willing to...
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game
While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU.
James Brown on Damar Hamlin's collapse, impact on NFL players
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals. CBS News special correspondent and "The NFL Today" host James Brown joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.
Former college football player paralyzed on field discusses Damar Hamlin’s high-profile medical emergency
As the world watched with baited breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one former athlete was reminded of his own experience suffering a life-altering injury. Prior to the shocking medical emergency Hamlin suffered on national television, perhaps no athlete had […]
‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is alert and following commands, University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians announced during a Thursday press conference. Physicians say that Hamlin is beginning to awaken and that Wednesday night he asked, in writing, who won the game between the Bills and Bengals. He is still unable […]
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”. That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.
NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision
The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game reportedly will not be continuing
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare
The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.
NFL's Troy Vincent says NFL did NOT want to resume play after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
NFL executive Troy Vincent is doubling down on his claim that the league had no intention of resuming play on Monday in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.
Apprehensive NFL players get needed education on what happened to Damar Hamlin
Chargers, who have staff with ties to Damar Hamlin, and Rams are among those affected by the on-field incident and taught to deal with apprehension.
