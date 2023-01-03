Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WAND TV
Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes and reported Friday that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending. The principal at Desert Oasis High School says staff members immediately began providing medical aid when Hughes collapsed during Thursday's home game against Valley High. The death in Las Vegas came just days after NFL player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is recovering at a hospital in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news
There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued Read more... The post Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hamlin Father Meets Bills on Medical Progress 'We Needed It'
"Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it,'' writes ESPN.
WAND TV
Doctor who treated Damar Hamlin is a Decatur-native
(WAND) — One of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a native of Decatur. Dr. Timothy Pritts graduated from Eisenhower High School before going on to study biology at Illinois Wesleyan and medicine at Northwestern University. Many viewers reached out to WAND regarding Dr. Pritts when...
WAND TV
NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged
The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday in Buffalo and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule. The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday...
Fan’s Idea To Honor Bills Medical Staff This Weekend
As of right now, it looks as though the Bills are going to see their next action on Sunday. A fan has an incredible idea to honor Monday night's heroes. But what do you know about the people who got us to this point?. The accident that happened on Monday...
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
WAND TV
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has forced some fans to confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash. Now, as Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, fans like Max Cerone are reflecting on their relationship with the sport they love. Cerone says he's thinking of the players who put their bodies at risk but are often not seen as regular human beings. Other fans are grappling with the perennial question of whether to allow their kids to play.
Buffalo Bills trainer who saved Damar Hamlin’s life has connection to Ohio State
BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving praise for saving Damar Hamlin’s life Monday by providing CPR after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was a graduate student at Ohio State from 2002-04 and served as an athletic trainer for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs. Hamlin […]
AFC Championship neutral game site up for grabs with interest from Las Vegas
NFL officials said every option would be on the table in choosing a potential neutral site for an AFC Championship raising speculation in Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium could play host.
Bills Announce Their Practice Plan For Wednesday
It has been a really difficult week for the Bills to say the least. On Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat to be restored on the field. Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains sedated on a ventilator. Since...
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
