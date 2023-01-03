ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lauren Boebert plays coy on carrying gun after House detectors gone

By Steven Nelson, Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — Firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert refused to say Tuesday if she plans to bring a gun into the House of Representatives as authorities removed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s magnetometers from the entrances.

Republicans had the metal detectors removed at noon as one of their first acts of business — after they were installed by Pelosi (D-Calif.) in 2021, in part because Boebert (R-Colo.) pledged to tote a Glock in DC.

Boebert gave a “who knows”-type shrug and walked away when asked by The Post if she planned to bring a gun to the House floor.

“I think they should be removed from the Capitol, filled with Tannerite and blown up,” Boebert told a reporter for The Post moments before the devices were removed.

Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used on gun ranges for target practice.

As the metal detectors were loaded onto dollies, Boebert celebrated the “garbage” being taken away — moments before the start of a contentious election to replace Pelosi as House speaker.

Rep. Lauren Boebert celebrated the removal of Nancy Pelosi’s metal detectors.
Steven Nelson
Rep. Boebert hovers near the entrance to the House as the detectors are removed.
Steven Nelson

But Boebert, 36, said Democrats should not be afraid.

“They should not feel unsafe. If they do, they should come see me for a concealed carry weapons permit and I can make sure they are locked and loaded in Washington, DC, legally,” Boebert told The Post.

“Nancy Pelosi has been a monster of a speaker and I’m very happy that she no longer has the gavel and little political stunts like the magnetometers are gone forever.”

The metal detectors were removed after Republicans retook power at noon on Tuesday.
Steven Nelson

The Colorado Republican ended the interview when asked if she planned to bring a gun onto the House floor — without indicating if she would do so.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The Post that the removal of the detectors signaled that “it is back to the people’s house, and we’re going to make sure we stand up for the American people.”

Pelosi docked the pay of mostly GOP members who refused to comply with the screening, which was imposed shortly after the Capitol riot. A first offense resulted in a $5,000 fine and subsequent infractions resulted in $10,000 being deducted from lawmakers’ $174,000 salaries.

Some Republicans defied the magnetometers and were fined by Pelosi.
Steven Nelson

Some Republicans, including Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), flouted the metal detectors on principle, citing the Constitution, which says that members are privileged from arrest while entering or leaving Congress.

Pelosi separately imposed a $500-$2,500 fine on legislators for much of the COVID-19 pandemic if they refused to wear a face mask.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 488

CAM
3d ago

As the metal detectors were loaded onto dollies, Boebert celebrated the “garbage” being taken away - Huh, I didn't see her being dragged out.

Reply(6)
105
Jerry S
3d ago

Why does she need to bring a gun. If someone disagrees with her, she pulls it out? Or protection fromMAGA when they storm the capitol!🤣

Reply(66)
100
Kenneth Wolfe
3d ago

98% of Americans with any sense at all know this person is a deranged, unschooled, low class, drag on society as a whole

Reply(16)
103
 

