ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nM1al_0k2B7X6a00

Georgia watched as one of its top offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington.

Related: Georgia vs. TCU picks, predictions for College Football Playoff

The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team's win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.

Where things stand with Darnell Washington

Now, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart says that Washington will be questionable to appear in the national championship game against TCU.

"Darnell is getting treatment," Smart said on Tuesday. "He's resting up and hopefully he'll be good to go."

Initially, it was believed that Washington was dealing with a high ankle sprain, but ESPN college football reporter Marty Smith conveyed that Smart told him the player was dealing with an ankle strain and soft-tissue bruise.

What the injury means

The issue does not require surgery and in fact may give Washington a better chance to play in the national championship game than if it was an ankle sprain.

Medical analysts say that common contusions and sprains of this kind in football players take a few days or weeks to fully heal.

How important he is for Georgia

Washington emerged as one of the most dominant offensive players in college football this season, a gifted blocker who can create mismatches in coverage, appearing in all 14 games, catching 27 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia relies heavily on Washington and fellow tight end Brock Bowers as receivers and blockers, playing with two tight ends on the same 59 percent of the time, the highest-rate of any team using such formations in FBS this season.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and he’s amazing,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said of Washington.

“But if he can’t go then we’re going to have other people step up. That’s just how it goes around here. We’d love to have him, he’s one of the game-changers we have, but we still want to go win a football game.”

College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia and TCU will meet for the national championship on Mon., Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network.

More: Georgia vs. TCU national championship schedule

( ESPN )

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message

Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom. Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia. Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy