Yankees bring back Brian Sabean after World Series success with Giants

By Mike Puma
 3 days ago

The Yankees are bringing back a familiar face – albeit one with three World Series rings from another organization – to add depth to the front office.

Brian Sabean, who spent eight years with the Yankees to start his career in professional baseball, has been hired as executive advisor to senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman, the team announced Tuesday.

Brian Sabean at Giants’ World Series celebration in 2012.
Sabean, 66, served as Giants general manager from 1996-2015 before he was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations for four seasons. Under his leadership, the Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

A former college coach, Sabean joined the Yankees as a scout in 1985 before serving as director of scouting and vice president of player development and scouting.

New York Post

New York Post

