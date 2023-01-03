With prices starting from just $39, here are the details of JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale that is good for travel into March, 2023!. While JetBlue does not launch sales as often as Southwest does, in light of the absolute mess Southwest made of their schedule last week, I was waiting for JetBlue to launch a sale to try and attract more customers. Not sure if that is why they did it or it was already scheduled but it is a good way to get some customers looking for deals while Southwest scrambles to make right by its own customers.

2 DAYS AGO