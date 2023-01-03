Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Amazon to slash more than 18,000 jobs in escalation of cuts
Amazon.com is laying off more than 18,000 employees - the biggest reduction in its history - in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process.
MySanAntonio
The TikTok-famous walking pad is $50 off on Amazon today
It’s really hard to find time to squeeze in a gym workout to get your steps in — especially if you live somewhere that’s not exactly built to be walking-friendly. However, you can currently score a walking pad for $50 off on Amazon, which is perfect for upping your count while you WFH.
MySanAntonio
Doona Liki trike review: Is this really world’s most compact folding trike?
Of all the baby gear my family has acquired since our son was born about a year ago, few items have been used or loved as much as our Doona Liki Trike. From the makers of the car seat-stroller-in-one that has also served us well, the Liki Trike is the “world’s most compact folding trike,” designed for little ones aged 10 months to three years old.
MySanAntonio
TuboTax Deluxe is 36% off on Amazon ahead of tax season
Now that 2022 has come to an end, it’s time to get ready for the new year. Unfortunately, one of the things you still have to finish up from last year is your taxes. Sure, you could opt to pay a professional to do your taxes for you, but that can be expensive. Although they’re certainly not easy, taxes aren’t too hard to do if you have the right software. And if you can get a deal on it, even better.
MySanAntonio
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
MySanAntonio
Here's a sneaky way to get a free REI Co-op membership
If it’s time to upgrade your outdoor gear in 2023, REI has got you covered. And before you head out on your next adventure, you can snag a lifetime REI Co-op membership for free — if you act fast. Through Jan. 26, shoppers who make a $50 purchase...
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond warns it may go out of business
Bed Bath & Beyond said it might not be able to continue as a going concern, bringing another U.S. retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy. The Union, New Jersey-based company said it's pursuing an array of strategic alternatives, including restructuring debt, selling assets or filing for bankruptcy-court protection, but "these measures may not be successful."
MySanAntonio
Costco jumps most since march 2020 on holiday sales strength
Costco Wholesale surged the most since March 2020 after improving December sales soothed investor concerns about a slowdown in November. U.S. comparable sales, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices, climbed 6.4% last month, topping the 5% average of analyst estimates compiled by Consensus Metrix. In November, the closely followed sales gauge only rose 4.6%, the smallest gain since April 2020.
MySanAntonio
Netflix Is ‘Pleased With the Growth’ of Its Ad Tier So Far, Head of Advertising Says
Netflix is “pleased with the growth that we’re seeing” in its ad-supported tier since its launch two months ago, said Jeremi Gorman, president of worldwide advertising. Gorman, speaking Friday at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, declined to break out subscriber numbers (Netflix reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan. 19). However, she said, “You would be able to see if I was concerned human — I wear it on my face.” (Watch the full interview above between Gorman and Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst, Variety Intelligence Platform.)
MySanAntonio
You’ll Now Have Access to Free Wifi on All Delta Flights
And thanks to Delta, in partnership with T-Mobile, they soon will — or, at least on most domestic mainline flights, they will. Starting February 1, the airline announced in a release, it will become “the first major U.S. airline to offer free wifi as a core element of its customer experience.” (In this context, “major U.S. airline” implies U.S. carriers with more than 30 million DOT enplanements, which conveniently disqualifies JetBlue — an airline that has long provided its passengers, regardless of fare, with free wifi.)
