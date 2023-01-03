ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden announces policies to rein in border crossings

President Joe Biden announced plans Thursday to ramp up fast-tracked deportations and expand pathways for some migrants to enter the country legally, part of the administration’s efforts to rein in record-high border crossings. Biden said Mexico had agreed to accept 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Some Democrats criticize Biden outreach on border policy change

Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates faulted the Biden administration for not sufficiently consulting them before announcing a major border initiative Thursday that would allow some migrants to enter the country legally while expelling others under a pandemic border directive. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and congressional aides said the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Roll Call Online

‘The House is not in order!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

The 118th Congress kicked off Tuesday with House Republicans in complete disarray over choosing a speaker. Twenty holdouts from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s caucus rejected his bid 11 times during the week. After opposition to the California Republican was whittled down to a handful of members on Friday during a 13th vote — still not enough for him to win the gavel — the chamber adjourned to 10 p.m. that day for a 14th attempt. The Senate, meanwhile, opened drama-free on Tuesday — with the swearing-in of lawmakers — before adjourning for two weeks. So the first Congressional Hits and Misses of 2023 focuses mainly on the House — which was definitely not in order this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Under new management?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Happy new election cycle to you, our dear At the Races readers, as the 2024 Michigan Senate...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

The ‘spoiler caucus’ is creating chaos

More than 100 years ago, Winston Churchill told a gathering at London’s National Liberal Club, “Politics is not a game. It is an earnest business.”. Choosing the speaker of the House is serious business indeed. Yet, 20 members of the Republican conference have shown themselves to be more disruptive than serious legislators. They were given the opportunity to make their case for an alternative leader to Kevin McCarthy in November and failed to convince their colleagues.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Friday night’s extraordinary House fight doesn’t bode well for the two years to come

This is history unfolding before our eyes. The CSPAN cameras, unencumbered by rules because the House hasn’t been able to adopt rules, have roamed the floor of Congress, catching amazing scenes of politics in action. On Friday night, we saw Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) in a last ditch effort to persuade Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker of the House and finally end this farce. He failed. Gaetz voted “present” and McCarthy, on the 14th ballot, fell short again. Then, something even more extraordinary: McCarthy marched up the aisle and confronted Gaetz, who was...

