James Peterson
James Duane “Jimmy” Peterson, 57, died on December 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after a brief illness. Jim was born on December 1, 1965, to Duane and Bonnie (Meyer) Peterson in Caledonia, Minn. Jim graduated from Houston High School in 1984 where he played...
Arlene B. Blaess
Arlene B. Blaess, age 85, of Harmony, Minn., formerly of Burr Oak, Iowa and Canton, Minn., died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Arlene was born in Ossian, Iowa, to Selmer and Alice (Barnes) Reinertson. She attended country school and Bethany Lutheran Church. On July 31, 1959, she was united in marriage to Darold Blaess at Bethany Lutheran. They raised three children: Mark, Mike, and Robin. They had lived in Burr Oak and later Canton, before recently moving to Harmony. Arlene had been a cook at the Home Café in Mabel and was a long-time employee at Wapsi Produce in Decorah. She enjoyed cooking, raising chickens, and she especially enjoyed her family.
Marcene Diane Munson
Marcene Diane Munson passed away on December, 9, 2022, after a long illness. She was born at home on October 20, 1941, to Alton and Helen Hildestad Peterson. Marcene attended Lanesboro High School and graduated in 1959. She began employment in Minneapolis, Minn., after graduation and moved to Colorado in 1962. On September 21, 1963, she married David Munson. They moved to Concord, Calif., where she volunteered at her local church. She began work at Chevron Corporation in 1983 and retired in 1999. Her position prior to retiring was as the corporate reserve analyst who reported to the CEO. Marcene loved to cook, read and work in her flower gardens. She and David traveled extensively to New York, Florida, Japan, Mexico, Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii.
Charles Edward Ardinger
Charles Edward Ardinger passed away on January 3, 2023, at the age of 80, after a brief hospital stay at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Charles was born on July 7, 1942, to Ralph and Clara Ardinger in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1960. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy. On July 2, 1965, he married Georginia Leader in San Francisco, Calif. His various duty stations included Recruit Training, Great Lakes, Ill.; Atlantic Reserve Fleet, Orange, Tex.; USS Mattaponi A0 41, San Francisco; CHB Subic Bay, PI, Danang, Vietnam; USS Graffias AF 29, San Francisco; USS Catskill MCS-1, Long Beach; River Assault Squadron 15, Boat Captain of Tango 151-11, Mekong Delta, Vietnam; U.S. Naval Training Center, Hancock, Mich.; U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Correctional Center, Corpus Christi, Tex. After his 22 ½ year retirement from the U.S. Navy in June 1980, he returned to the Mabel area and bought and remodeled his grandmother’s house in Hesper.
Spring Grove boys fall to Dawson-Boyd in holiday matchup
Dawson-Boyd overcame 19 turnovers with sizzling shooting. The Spring Grove boys shot well at 44%, but D-B shot better – 58% overall, including an astounding 81% from 2-point range. The Blackjacks (with jackrabbit logo) handed the Lions their first loss, 66-57, at the annual holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 27. The next afternoon, the Section 3, Class A program crushed R-P, 68-35 and returned home (over four hours northwest) with a 4-2 record.
Spring Grove girls fall to Annandale in holiday runaway
For the Spring Grove girls, it was the second straight challenge against a larger school, when the Lions fell to Class AA Annandale, 60-34, at the Dec. 27 holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. The Cardinals (3-2) opened the second half by scoring on 10 of 11 possessions to extend its seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 22-point advantage (48-26). Annandale is located northwest of the Twin Cities and plays in Section 5AA.
Lion boys hammer Higher Ground, 83-39
The Spring Grove boys (3-1) matched a program-record 65 points before halftime on the way to an 83-39 rout of Higher Ground Academy (1-4) on Dec. 28, the second day of holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. It is the first season of basketball for the players from the St. Paul school, which had lost to R-P, 86-47, the day before.
Defense, dribble drives provide victory over L/P for Grove girls
The Spring Grove girls overcame a sluggish start and frosty free throw shooting with defense and productive dribble drives on offense to get past Lyle/Pacelli, 58-45. The Lions (4-5, 2-3 SEC) boarded the bus for Austin on Jan. 2 – a day and half early to avoid an impending winter storm.
