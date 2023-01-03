ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival returns in Palm Beach for first post-COVID installment

By Kristina Webb
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xjbr_0k2B7Bvq00

A popular Christmastime festival is returning this weekend after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a spectacle of sight and sound and color and story,” said the Rev. Tim Schenck, who was installed as the church’s rector in November and will be celebrating his first Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival.

While this year marks the first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic, it also marks the 45th anniversary for the Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival, said Beth Cole, co-production facilitator for the festival with fellow parishioner Jim Goodner.

“It’s kind of a fresh start, and it’s very exciting,” Cole said. She noted that the church came “very close” to having the festival last year, going so far as having almost all of the casting finished for the roughly 160 roles.

“Then Omicron reared its ugly head,” she said of the COVID-19 variant that led to a spike in cases around and after the holidays in 2021. “We had to make the difficult decision to put it off for another year.”

The festival is a recreation of a medieval London Lord Mayor’s banquet. Volunteer actors — many of whom are parishioners at Bethesda-by-the-Sea — portray lords, ladies, beefeaters, huntsmen, jesters, dancers, singers, instrumentalists, pages, shepherds and sprites. It ends with the retelling of the nativity story, the birth of Jesus and the arrival of the three wise men or three kings.

The event’s history dates back to a festival at Queen’s College in Oxford, England, in 1340.

“It’s the kind of tradition that brings people together, and it binds the generations together, and it binds the church to the community,” Cole said. “We have people who come back year after year after year.”

The boar represents Satan and evil, lurking in the forest, Cole said.

“It became tradition to kill a wild boar and eat it at Christmas,” she said, adding that a real boar’s head is used in the production. It’s the same boar’s head that has been used for decades, and the lore is that it came from a boar that was shot on the island of Palm Beach, Cole said.

For many, participating in the festival’s production is a family affair. Cole has been involved since 2001, and her children, now 27 and 29, acted in a variety of roles growing up.

“It is such a joyful tradition at Bethesda,” she said.

Cole pointed to parishioner Lois Reid Clemente, who as a child was the sprite in the church’s first festival in 1978. Clemente now is a committee member who helps with casting and costuming, and this year her husband, Raphael, is the Star of the East; their daughter, Kaia, is a Boar’s Head Maiden; and their daughter, Rell, portrays a Jester.

“We had someone come in for a fitting who said, ‘My mother wore this dress 30 years ago,’” Cole said. “It’s so rich in history and generational connectedness.”

Cole’s favorite part of the festival is watching the little ones enact their roles. “The little tiny cast members, they always steal the show,” she said, laughing. One year, a 3-year-old portraying a page to one of the three kings began looking under the actors’ robes, Cole recalled.

“They’re unpredictable as cast members, but even when they’re doing the wrong thing, it’s adorable,” she said.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of Bob Jackson, who died in September. He was the only parishioner who had participated in every festival since 1978. He was Head Beefeater for many years and trained incoming actors in the role, Cole said.

In addition to this being Schenck’s first festival, it also is the first Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival for new music director Stuart Forster. Cole described the event’s music as “timeless.”

“There’s so much majesty in the music,” she said.

This is the first year the church will sell tickets online in advance. Cole said the goal is to help alleviate some of the long lines at performances.

Priority seating tickets are available for $25 at www.bbts.org. Seating at the door is first come, first served and those tickets also are $25.

The church is at 141 S. County Road, just south of The Breakers.

For more information, go to www.bbts.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years

Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
islands.com

Inside The Boca Raton’s Long-Awaited, Fully Reimagined Tower

The Boca Raton has long offered guests a choose-your-own-adventure experience. Want to be immersed in history and glamour? Book a room in the Cloister, the original hotel dating back to 1926. Prefer a modern vibe just steps from the ocean? Sojourn amid cabanas and waterfront dining in the Beach Club. Choosing one of 58 Bungalows nestled in a serene part of the property with luxurious amenities offers the utmost in privacy, while a stay in the adults-only Yacht Club beckons sailors needing boat slips–or anyone who wants to drool over water views and luxury vessels docked in the harbor.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
InsideHook

Where Chef Daniel Boulud Eats and Drinks in Palm Beach

There’s still plenty of Lilly Pulitzer in the Palm Beaches, but it’s no longer the stuffy, bourgeois enclave of old. Coinciding with a pandemic-fueled population boom, the culinary scene in Palm Beach has exploded right alongside it, with dozens of new restaurants opening in the past few years. New York transplants like Le Bilboquet, Sadelle’s and Estiatorio Milos have flocked here, seeing great opportunity with the year-round al fresco climate and influx of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans.
PALM BEACH, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023

Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy