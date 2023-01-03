ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaKeith Stanfield’s bond with fiancée has been ‘reinforced’ amid baby drama

By Tamantha Ryan
 3 days ago

LaKeith Stanfield says his bond with fiancée Kasmere Trice has been “reinforced” after artist Tylor Hurd publicly claimed the actor was the father of her baby girl .

“Back to work,” the actor captioned a black-and-white Instagram image of himself standing next to a horse on Monday.

“Loved the holidays and spending time with family. Some really great moments with loved ones. Beautiful time with my fiancé and the reinforcement of our bond in the midst of any kind of climate.”

Stanfield, 31, added that “love is a trip” because it can “inspire really massive beautiful feelings of connectedness,” but can also “inspire pain and anger.”

Stanfield says his bond with Trice has been “reinforced.”
“Time to place focus back on the craft at hand. Let God guide. Cheers to a fire new year!” he concluded.

The “Get Out” actor’s cryptic message comes just two days after Hurd, 24, shared that he had fathered her infant daughter , Apollo Stanfield.

“decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield,” she captioned the now-deleted Instagram reel, sharing sweet moments between Stanfield and Apollo.

In one part of the video, the “Sorry to Bother You” actor held the infant moments after she was born.

In now-deleted comments captured by The Neighborhood Talk , Stanfield sarcastically called out Hurd for not respecting his wishes to not “blast” his child out to the internet.

Hours before Hurd claimed Stanfield fathered her daughter, the “Atlanta” actor took to social media to announce that he had popped the question to Trice.

“Happy birthday to you baby.🌹💫,” he captioned a black-and-white image of his fiancée showing off her new rock.

While many people questioned the timing of Hurd’s disclosure, the artist told her followers that she was not envious of Stanfield’s engagement.

“just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s (sic) he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months,” Hurd wrote on her Instagram Stories Saturday, claiming that she tried to meet Trice and was “ignored.”

“what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child.”

“Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her,” she concluded.

Stanfield also shares a child with ex-girlfriend Xosha Roquemore.

