Pregnant celebrities 2023: All the stars expecting a baby this year

Hollywood’s next generation is getting bigger!

Stars have announced their expanding families in 2023, using baby bump photos, ultrasound footage and more to announce their pregnancies.

See how celebs revealed their news.

“Degrassi” alum Lauren Collins is pregnant with her second baby. laurenfcollins/Instagram

Lauren Collins hinted at her due date while revealing her baby bump in a Jan. 2 Instagram selfie.

“New Year, New Look, New Baby 👶🏼🥰🙊,” the “Degrassi” alum captioned her and husband Jonathan Malen’s pregnancy reveal. “Coming Spring ’23!!!”

The baby-to-be will join big brother Charlie, who was born in March 2020.

Brody Jenner’s girlfriend Tia Blanco is pregnant. brodyjenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco posted a video from a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 1 to debut the professional surfer’s pregnancy .

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram post.

“We truly appreciate & love you all,” the pair continued. “We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

The duo began dating in early 2022, making their romance Instagram-official in June.

Logic and Brittney Noell are expecting baby No. 2. brittneynoellblog/Instagram

“ Happy New Baby !” Logic told his Instagram followers on Jan. 1.

In a post of her own, the rapper’s wife, Brittney Noell, wrote, “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023.”

The couple, who wed in September 2019, became parents in July of the following year when Noell gave birth to their son, Bobby .