State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.

