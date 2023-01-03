Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act. Hansi...
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
houmatimes.com
Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications
Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Insurance dominates new Louisiana laws for 2023
Following three major hurricanes in two years, the Louisiana Legislature made changes to state law to assist property owners with damage claims in the aftermath of a storm. Some updates also give insurers an opportunity to cover their risk. These and other new state laws took effect Jan. 1. One...
houmatimes.com
LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed the point of purchase location of a big money winning ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing.
brproud.com
Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General says in-person visit not required for medical marijuana
The Louisiana attorney general issued an opinion on Friday regarding telemedicine visits for medical marijuana patients. Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying that the way he interprets state law would not require in-person doctor visits for access to medical marijuana. This comes after the Medical Marijuana Commission met...
brproud.com
Louisianans are feeling lucky about record-high Mega Millions jackpot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisianans are caught up in the heat purchasing tickets for a record-high Mega Millions jackpot. For now, no winner has come forward for the Mega Millions $940,000,000 prize. The Powerball is also reaching nearly $300,000,000. This makes the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New laws in effect in 2023
Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
NOLA.com
Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters
A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
La. state health officer discusses latest COVID status after holidays
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health experts predicted to see a rise in COVID cases after the holidays and it’s what we’re seeing right now in Louisiana. As we start 2023, WAFB sat down with Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health, who’s been the main face you’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books. Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 0