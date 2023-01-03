Though Gabrielle Union is now happily married to Dwyane Wade, she’s no stranger to being candid about her past romantic experiences and how it shaped the woman she is today. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Cheaper By The Dozen actress spoke with host Dax Shepard about her first marriage and their decision to partake in mutual infidelity. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union, 50, stated. She was married to now retired NFL running back of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Howard, from...

