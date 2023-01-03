ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pope
Not in a 100 years This Isn't a a vote for McCarthy. This is a vote for trumpism And it's failing. Even if McCarthy gets in They do not have a platform or policies that will help the American people only bad things will happen. And like trump They will blame it on the democrats. Only good thing that the republicans and the democrats are together for once But not for the American people for themselves. One guy says we're spending too much money But never once in 6 years they've offered any policies that will help us. Remember we're America Leader of the free world . It takes money To accomplish policies that will help America. Biden is doing it Saving America from trumpism. And actually accomplishing A lot.

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
The Independent

Trump tiptoes away from Kevin McCarthy amid House speaker flop: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Former president Donald Trump’s support for Rep Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid appears to be softening, after the California Republican failed to clinch enough votes to take the gavel after several rounds of voting.Mr Trump had previously lobbied for Mr McCarthy to become speaker after Republicans eked out a majority in the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.Last month, he told right-wing Breitbart News that House Republicans were playing with fire by not backing Mr McCarthy.“I’m friendly with a lot of those people who are against Kevin. I think almost every one of them are very much...
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Hill

Gaetz on Trump support for McCarthy: ‘Sad’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said in a statement to Fox News that former President Trump’s support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker did not change his decision to back someone other than McCarthy. “Sad!” Gaetz said in a statement to Fox. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my…
