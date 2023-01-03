ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Somers: Damar Hamlin's health emergency brought out the best in football fans

By Kent Somers, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHrhx_0k2B45pM00

It’s always been easy to allow pessimism to narrow our vision so much that we only see the worst in others, but maybe never more so than today. Social media has given us more ways than ever to show our backsides to the world.

But the good in us is there to see, too, if we pause, put our phones down and look. That was apparent Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit in the first quarter against the Bengals.

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati went silent. So did living rooms and dens across the country. As we watched players from both teams cry and pray, the importance of the game became unimportant. We didn’t care about playoff seedings, division titles, fantasy league championships or betting parlays.

Read more: Cardinals show support for hospitalized Bills safety Hamlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxToy_0k2B45pM00

Most of us still don’t. Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restored on the field, is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital. That’s what matters to us.

No, I didn’t commission a poll to come to reach that conclusion. But from watching the scene in Cincinnati and reading social media posts, it was clear that hardly anyone was interested in playing or watching football when a 24-year-old man was fighting for his life.

The best in us came out. Bills and Bengals fans hugged and prayed together in the stadium, then filed out quietly and peacefully. An online fundraiser started by Hamlin to buy toys for kids in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, was flooded with donations. Hamlin’s goal was to raise $2,500. By noon Tuesday, there was $4.3 million in the account.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, the kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a statement released Tuesday morning.

More: Hamlin charity draws overwhelming support

A considerable amount of those donations likely came from people who, like me, knew little to nothing about Hamlin before Monday night. But we know people like him, and if you’ve lived long enough, you know the devastation that comes with the sudden illness or death of someone so young.

A writing instructor in college often lectured about getting to that kind of shared experience in our work. What we think is most personal, he said, is actually most common.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtS8v_0k2B45pM00

Sadly, those shared experiences can result from tragedy. Watching players gather around Hamlin around the field, then seeing the ambulance leave the stadium Monday night, I thought of friends and family who died too soon: Ed and Valerie and Lloyd and Steve and Judy and Jon and Steve and Preston and Doyle and Brian and Pedro. And the awful phone calls delivering that news.

No one is immune from that experience. Live long enough and you know what it’s like to cry like the players and coaches we saw on our screens Monday night.

Maybe your mind went there, too, to the losses you’ve suffered. Maybe that’s why so many of us stopped caring about football for a little while Monday night, implored the NFL to do likewise and suspend play and donated more than $4 million to Hamlin’s foundation.

That didn't restore my faith in humanity. But it did reassure it.

(Reach Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @kentsomers . )

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Somers: Damar Hamlin's health emergency brought out the best in football fans

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys aren’t letting off the gas in Week 18

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ensures that the team will not be resting in Week 18, as they have some big goals to accomplish. The Dallas Cowboys clinched their playoff berth back in Week 15, despite losing 40-34 in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That became a possibility after the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The final week is usually a chance for playoff teams to rest up. But, the Cowboys have a lot on the line in the final week of the season.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
DALLAS, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy