FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
oakpark.com
Housing Forward opens emergency winter shelter
On Jan. 4, Housing Forward opened an emergency shelter in the former rectory of St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Parish. The temporary winter shelter could not have opened at a better time as winter’s cold temperatures threaten the lives and health of those without shelter. Housing Forward’s Executive Director...
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Participation in Dry January Continues to Increase as Individuals Look to ‘Evaluate Their Relationship with Alcohol’
With the new year comes new resolutions. One of those resolutions gaining popularity is to quit drinking alcohol for the month of January — a practice known as Dry January. It coincides with an increase in drinking-related deaths as well, according to Dr. Elisabeth Poorman, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
CTU says Lightfoot pulls offer of 12 weeks of parental leave for CPS employees
CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked Chicago Public Schools leadership to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all other 32,000 city employees. It’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
Chicago meets the next COVID subvariant: XBB.1.5
Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said XBB.1.5 is not causing more severe illness in the Northeast, where that subvariant accounts for three-quarters of new cases. For now.
fox32chicago.com
Emergency shelter opens in Oak Park to help homeless
The shelter is opening in a building that used to be the church rectory. It hasn't been used in some time.
Bridgeport soul food café defaced with racist graffiti
An independently owned soul food café in Bridgeport was defaced with racist graffiti.
Lightfoot Defends Plan to Open Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to transform a shuttered school in Woodlawn into a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago as part of an “all hands on deck” response to what she called a crisis manufactured by the Republican governor of Texas during an interview on Monday with “Chicago Tonight.”
The Old Town School of Folk Music Opening Restaurant Nearby
The to-be-named restaurant will open later this summer
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
nomadlawyer.org
The Rockefeller Chapel : One Of The Most Popular Places You Must Visit In Chicago
Tourist Attractions: The Rockefeller Chapel, one of the most popular places to visit in Chicago. The Rockefeller Chapel, in Chicago, is the ceremonial and spiritual center of the University of Chicago. It was John D. Rockefeller’s last gift to the University; also his most remarkable gift. A Gothic Revival...
