Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

Housing Forward opens emergency winter shelter

On Jan. 4, Housing Forward opened an emergency shelter in the former rectory of St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Parish. The temporary winter shelter could not have opened at a better time as winter’s cold temperatures threaten the lives and health of those without shelter. Housing Forward’s Executive Director...
OAK PARK, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Participation in Dry January Continues to Increase as Individuals Look to ‘Evaluate Their Relationship with Alcohol’

With the new year comes new resolutions. One of those resolutions gaining popularity is to quit drinking alcohol for the month of January — a practice known as Dry January. It coincides with an increase in drinking-related deaths as well, according to Dr. Elisabeth Poorman, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTU says Lightfoot pulls offer of 12 weeks of parental leave for CPS employees

CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked Chicago Public Schools leadership to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all other 32,000 city employees. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Invited In Only To Be Shut Out

CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL

