Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
27 First News
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
27 First News
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
27 First News
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
27 First News
Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
27 First News
Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
27 First News
Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
Kerin Lee Denna, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerin Lee Denna, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born February 16, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late La Clair Arison O’Neal and the late Thelma Francis (McIntyre) O’Neal. Kerin’s life...
27 First News
Karen Sue Hazen, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hazen, 64, of Canfield died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5 at her residence. Karen was born November 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George Albert and Dorothy Jean (Felger) Sigle and lived most of her life in this area. She graduated from...
27 First News
Edwin L. McFarland, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin L. McFarland, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. He was born June 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin H. McFarland and the late Geraldine Redmond McFarland and her husband, Hank T. Allison, who raised him.
27 First News
Linda Marie Loth, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Loth passed away at her residence on Friday December 23, 2022. She was born October 13, 1961, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian Smulick Nagy, who later made their home in Austintown. Linda received her GED and...
27 First News
Margie E. Coller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie E. Coller, 67, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023 at her home. She was born September 23, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert and Goldie Sparks McGinnis. Margie, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School was a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed...
27 First News
Ronald Joseph “Mosch” Moschella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Moschella, “Mosch”, 72, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side at the Hospice House. Ron was born March 2, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Harriet Moschella and was...
27 First News
Thomas M. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Brown, 77, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Thomas was born in Youngstown on March 26, 1945, son of the late Charles. W. and Marie (Baker) Brown, Sr. After his...
27 First News
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
27 First News
Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Vesta J. Putnam, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78. Vesta was born November 30, 1944,...
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
27 First News
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
Comments / 0