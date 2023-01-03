Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Police investigate armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking which occurred Thursday night. Chief Bobby Martin said the robbery occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m. at Jimmy’s convenience store near the Roanoke Avenue Food Lion. Two men entered the business with weapons and demanded money from the clerk....
Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects after armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.
WITN
Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
WBTM
Multiple Local Sheriff’s Offices Searching ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is on the lookout for Alan Leon Brandon. The subject is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Brandon they ask that you don’t approach and Call 911. According to the Roxboro Courier-Times, Brandon...
cbs17
6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
WITN
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
WITN
Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County. Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on...
Suspect shot by officer in Henderson, investigation underway
A Henderson police officer is under investigation after shooting a suspect in the abdomen.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
WRAL
Police: Suspect shot outside Henderson Bojangles after waving gun at officers
HENDERSON, N.C. — A police officer shot a suspect in the abdomen outside a Bojangles in Henderson on Wednesday night, according to officials. Henderson police responded to the call around 8 p.m. outside the Bojangles on Andrews. Ave. Vance County officials said that a man, Carlos Alston, waved a...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids cops look for 2 women suspected of swiping wallet from shopping cart
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Roanoke Rapids are still trying to find the women they say stole someone’s wallet from a shopping cart nearly a month ago. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the two women authorities say swiped the wallet while the victim was turned around.
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
Felon charged in multiple vehicle break-ins in Edgecombe County, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in multiple motor vehicle break-ins in the West Edgecombe community was arrested Friday. During the past few months, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Meadowbrook, Thomas, Worsley, Jackson Walk and Nobles Mill Pond roads area of the community.
WITN
Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
