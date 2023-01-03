ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground. It can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings, the American Lung Association said.

According to the American Lung Association, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5cDJ_0k2B3YqT00
All radon test kits require different lengths of time which they need to be left out for to obtain an accurate result. Make sure you’re carefully checking the instructions to avoid potentially hazardous, inaccurate results.

“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked,” Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for the Lung Association, said. “Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home.”

Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians

You can measure the levels of radon in your home by buying a do-it-yourself kit online here. Both short-term and long-term measuring kits are available. You can also contact the Virginia radon program with the Virginia Department of Health to hire a certified radon-testing professional.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC12

‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cvillecountry.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

988 reaches six months in service

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy