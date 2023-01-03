COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger.

Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly.

Both parties were later found in good health, police say.

Officials identified the unknown man as Robert Ivylee Henderson, 25.

Henderson was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft by taking motor vehicle

Obstruction of a police officer

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of battery (outstanding warrants)

Cruelty to children (outstanding warrant)

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL as we keep you updated.

