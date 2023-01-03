ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Invited In Only To Be Shut Out

CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Smylie Brothers Closes Evanston Brewpub Months After Shutting Down Lakeview Location

EVANSTON — Smylie Brothers, a brewpub that recently closed its Lakeview location after one year in business, also has shut down its flagship operation in Evanston. Smylie Brothers announced the closing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, saying the pandemic made the business unsustainable. The downtown Evanston brewpub at 1615 Oak Ave. had been open for eight years.
EVANSTON, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago Food Stop added to list of shops on the Mag Mile

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. The Chicago Food Stop On The Mag Mile Gives A High-Profile Showcase To Products From Across The City: The newly opened store is part of a pop-up project to bring more foot traffic to the Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side

Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park residents frustrated after large sinkhole remains unfixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a massive hole in Lincoln Park and it's only getting bigger. We first heard about it when it swallowed a car.But 12 weeks later, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is asking why it hasn't been repaired.CBS 2 first covered the issued in October, but the massive hole in Lincoln Park still sits wide open. The people who have to look at it every day, said they are as frustrated as this whole is deep. At first glance, it's a normal alley, but once you see it, you can't unsee it."It's an eyesore," said neighbor Jamie Lundy."I've never...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Housing Forward opens emergency winter shelter

On Jan. 4, Housing Forward opened an emergency shelter in the former rectory of St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Parish. The temporary winter shelter could not have opened at a better time as winter’s cold temperatures threaten the lives and health of those without shelter. Housing Forward’s Executive Director...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
DES PLAINES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy