Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The 49ers are a 14-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 18 picks : Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

Sporting News : 49ers 34, Cardinals 14

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Cardinals are trying to put duct tape around their offense with their injuries, which now include DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner on top of the offensive line, Rondale Moore and Kyler Murray. The 49ers still have a shot at the No. 1 seed and will pour it on with great matchups for all their offensive principals around Brock Purdy, who will stay perfect with their 10th consecutive victory."

Bookies.com : Take the over in Cardinals vs. 49ers game

Bill Speros writes: "The 49ers can clinch the NFC's top seed, home field, and a first-round bye with a win here and an Eagles loss to the Giants. They are a truck. We have a 13-point spread but the total is just 40 points. Something's gotta give."

Sports Betting Dime : 49ers 30.2, Cardinals 9.3

The site's formula predicts that the 49ers will win the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the 49ers to cover vs. Cardinals

It writes: "The 49ers come into this one as 13.5 point favorites. Normally that would be too rich for my blood, but the 49ers are a different story. Since Purdy has taken over they’ve won 3 of their five games by 16 points or more.  With a bye week on the line I doubt they’re going to take their foot off the pedal against the Cardinals."

How to watch: NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

Pro Football Network : Bet the 49ers to cover vs. Cardinals

BJ Rudell writes: "The scoreboard could wreak havoc on this one. For example, if Philly goes up by three touchdowns early, we might see the 49ers play things a bit safer with Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and other impact starters — perhaps even Brock Purdy. But assuming the Giants keep things relatively close, I’m anticipating David Blough and an array of Arizona starters and backups facing one of the league’s juggernauts."

Sporting News : 49ers 35, Cardinals 24

Bill Bender writes: "The 49ers have won nine straight games, and Brock Purdy hasn't lost a start yet. San Francisco is 7-2 ATS in that stretch. The 49ers might pull back if the Eagles win, but the Cardinals will not slow them down. San Francisco makes it 10 in a row ahead of what should be a deep run in the NFC playoffs. The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS through a six-game losing streak."

NFL power rankings Week 18: San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in last week of regular season

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

