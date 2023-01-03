YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unknown man is on the loose after police say he grabbed a 14-year-old and stole both his phone and backpack on his way to the bus stop. According to Northern York Regional Police, the theft occurred on Jan. 4 at around 6:54 a.m. while the boy was on his way to his bus stop.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO