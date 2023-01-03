Read full article on original website
Hooded figure robs 14-year-old of phone and backpack in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unknown man is on the loose after police say he grabbed a 14-year-old and stole both his phone and backpack on his way to the bus stop. According to Northern York Regional Police, the theft occurred on Jan. 4 at around 6:54 a.m. while the boy was on his way to his bus stop.
Fake book deal costs Lancaster County woman thousands of dollars, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County woman is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to a fake book deal, police say. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the woman told police she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of “XXXXXXXS” in June 2021 in reference to a book deal.
Man arrested in the 2021 Cousler Park deadly shooting in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Eighteen months to the day 20-year old Justin Griffith was shot and killed at Cousler Park, his killer has been arrested and now facing four criminal charges, including two murder charges. Nineteen-year-old Elijah Penn was arrested 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his him home by...
Police investigating after reported child luring near Harrisburg school, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In a message to parents, the Harrisburg School District says police are investigating a report of an attempted child luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets. According to the release, Superintendent Eric Turman says a 9-year-old was walking home with an older...
Residents say police, school officials ignored safety concerns prior to mass shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting, community members claim they’ve been raising concerns about public safety at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center for years. “The warnings were on the wall,” said Edmondson Shopping Center Association President, Monique Washington, “We started complaining in 2021...
64-year-old rookie cop joins Harrisburg police force
HARRISBURG, Pa — Police departments all across the country are struggling with staffing shortages, and Harrisburg is no exception. But, they’re working fast to fill those empty spots. Eleven new officers are joining the Harrisburg police force, which is the largest class the city has seen in a...
5 juveniles shot, 1 dead after shooting near Baltimore high school, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say one student was killed and four others were injured Wednesday after two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from a Baltimore high school. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a group of students were gathered at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center...
2023 PA Farm Show Food Court officially opens
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 PA Farm Show is finally here!. The Food Court opened at noon Friday and with its opening, plenty of mouth watering food is now available to visitors. Friday's hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the Food Court and...
2021 Cousler Park murder news conference scheduled Thursday in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Northern York County Regional Police Department's (NYCRPD) Chief of Police, David L. Lash, announced a news conference Thursday surrounding the shooting of Justin Griffith at Cousler Park in 2021. Lash says the conference will be held at the NYCRPD building at 1445 E. Canal...
Millions in funding received for opioid settlements in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Board of Commissioners has officially received millions in order to fund opioid settlements throughout 2038. According to the board, over $21 million has been approved in funding which will be distributed through the year 2038. In order to help distribute the...
Pack the plastic: parking for 2023 PA Farm Show goes cashless
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The PA Farm Show is right around the corner and planning your trip might look a little than any year before. Parking for the farm show is going cashless for 2023, so visitors planning to park, you better pack plastic. Paper or plastic, this year,...
Harrisburg USPS looking for more workers
HARRISBURG, Pa — The Harrisburg United States Postal Service is solving their staffing issues with a job fair. They are looking to hire at least 40 mail carriers over the next couple weeks. “We need to improve our staffing,” said Mark Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Strategic Communication Specialists for USPS....
Dozens gather on State Capitol steps to remember Jan 6
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers and local political groups came together on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday to remember the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dozens of people gathered on the steps including Mechanicsburg couple, Debbie and Roger Olson.
Chill temperatures and rain expected heading into Farm Show week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be cloudy with a few showers to start the day, then it will turn windy with some partial afternoon clearing. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the low 30s. WEEKEND WEATHER:. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler this weekend with...
Getting ready for the 2023 PA Farm Show: What you need to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is returning to Harrisburg. The Food Court will open on Friday January 6 , with the rest of the show opening on Saturday January 7 and running until January 14. It's the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Department of Agriculture...
Cloudy, warm weather will see temps in the 60s along with occasional rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — After another foggy morning it will once again be a cloudy day with some occasional showers. High temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm and in the 60s!. Tomorrow will be a better day as things continue to dry out, with a few peeks of...
PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi pledges to bridge divide on both sides of the aisle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After months of uncertainty and political infighting, state lawmakers elected Representative Mark Rozzi (D) as the new Speaker of the PA House. During his acceptance speech, Rep. Rozzi promised to transition from Democrat to Independent. On Tuesday night, Rozzi spoke with members of the...
Clear skies and winter warmth before cold reality check
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — After another cloudy start, skies will partially clear today and it will remain well above average with highs in the 50s. A few scattered showers will be possible this evening as it stays mild with low temperatures in the 30s. FRIDAY FRONT:. The winds will...
Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
Bishop McDevitt's Stone Saunders named 2022-23 Gatorade PA Football Player of the Year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Quarterback Stone Saunders of Bishop McDevitt High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year. Saunders, a sophomore led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record...
