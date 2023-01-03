Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
WAPT
More than $800 million secured to repair and replace Jackson's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that the city has secured nearly $800 million in federal funding and grants to repair and replace Jackson's water system. As part of the federal Omnibus Bill, the city is set to receive $600 million to provide technical assistance and...
WAPT
Water levels improving at JPS schools districtwide
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Public School District is pleased to report and increase in water pressure at all of their schools. According to JPS public engagement executive director, Sherwin Johnson, pressure is expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Johnson said the district will monitor the water...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
WAPT
Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools has announced that they will resume in-person instruction on Monday Jan. 9. JPS officials saying in a statement, "We will continue to monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make the necessary adjustments for any individual schools that may experience a decrease in water levels prior to Monday. We sincerely thank the city of Jackson for their support and JPS families for their patience and understanding."
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WLBT
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
WLBT
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear. Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.
Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
WLBT
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Four vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
