saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
Why TCU football will beat Georgia in National Championship Game
The National Championship game between TCU and Georgia is expected to be a coronation for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team is the defending national champion, and the Bulldogs are coming off a stirring victory in the CFP semifinal game against a powerful Ohio State team, so the thought of the Horned Frogs pulling off another upset does not seem likely to the experts.
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
3 players whose NFL Draft stock could be impacted in National Championship Game
Heading into Monday night’s national championship game, both TCU and Georgia will have several star players on the field. For Georgia, players such as defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, and cornerback Kelee Ringo have already cemented themselves as top picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But for many players, specifically on TCU, the national championship could serve as one final chance to boost their draft stock.
Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run
A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
Top 3 TCU players the Georgia Bulldogs must stop
From the moment the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the Michigan Wolverines to bag their spot in the National Championship game in Los Angeles, Georgia football fans turned their attention to the horned, purple foe that awaits them within Sofi stadium. The underdog tag both suits and befits the Horned Frogs....
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
dawgnation.com
TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’
ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
Son of former Georgia football player honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale […]
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb, SEC Network analyst and former Georgia OL, shares how UGA success has changed fanbase
In a changing era of college football, one of the teams emerging as a potential dynasty squad is the Georgia Bulldogs. The team most recently defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes and is set to face the TCU Horned Frogs for a chance at their second consecutive national title. The team’s...
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
Luke Bennett and the Bond of a Brother On the Way to a National Title
The name Bennett has become Georgia Football royalty. But Stetson isn't the only Bennett on this year's team.
Red and Black
Ranking Kirby Smart’s top 6 wins as Georgia's head coach
Georgia is officially headed back to the national championship after defeating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. As the Bulldogs look to become repeat champions under head coach Kirby Smart, here’s a look at Georgia’s six best wins during his tenure. 1. 2022 national championship, No. 3...
WALB 10
Uga not going to championship game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
