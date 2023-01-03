ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: 'Radical 2%' of GOP surprising no one

“Hostage takers.” That’s how Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska described his fellow Republicans who repeatedly blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker. Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, another Republican, denounced the dissidents as “the radical 2%” of the party. But that’s hardly surprising. Former Republican Speaker John Boehner, in a book released two years ago, called that same splenetic splinter “terrorists” and urged his party to “take back control from the faction that had grown to include everyone from garden-variety whack jobs to insurrectionists.” ...
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
KATU.com

South Carolina Supreme Court blocks 6-week abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina's highest court on Thursday blocked a six-week abortion ban from taking effect, according to court documents. The court ruled 3-2 that the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which banned abortions after a heartbeat was detected six weeks into pregnancy, limited a women's right to privacy and that it violated the state's constitution.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy