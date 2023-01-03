Read full article on original website
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
As the football world hopes for more good news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery, some fans are wondering how to address a small elephant in the room: What to do about unfinished fantasy football leagues?. Monday was the final day for many leagues, and with the NFL deciding...
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. "We are grateful for the love and support we have received." Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen. Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" --Field Level Media.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," Caston told the newspaper. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned. "[A Hillis family member] said they've been working at the hospital to get all the salt water pumped out of his lungs and to get his kidney function restored." KNWA-TV FOX24 in Arkansas reported Thursday night that Hillis, 36, was unconscious and on a ventilator. Greg Hillis, identified by Arkansas media as Peyton's uncle, posted to Facebook that "Peyton is doing better. He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving." The Arkansas football program sent well-wishes to Hillis via Twitter on Friday. "Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis," the post read. "Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family." The Pensacola News Journal reported that first responders in Escambia County, Fla., performed a water rescue just before noon Wednesday at Pensacola Beach. In all, four swimmers who were in distress were rescued, with two adults taken to the hospital, one via helicopter. Multiple reports Friday said the children were safe and that the patient transported via helicopter was Hillis. Hillis played fullback at Arkansas from 2004-07 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. His best NFL season came in 2010 with the Browns, when he ran for 1,177 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 477 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he carried the ball 696 times for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns in 81 games (34 starts). He caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three more scores. --Field Level Media.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
Indianapolis reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to serve as a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The city cited "scheduling conflicts" as the primary reason for not hosting a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 28 or 29, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Saturday. A national volleyball tournament at Capitol Sports Center is expected to draw about 30,000 people to the downtown area that weekend. The NFL reached out to Indianapolis and other locales after the cancellation of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals. That contest was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. On Friday, NFL owners voted to approve several neutral site AFC playoff proposals. The AFC title game would be played at a neutral site if any of three possibilities occur: --If Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs championship game would be held at a neutral site. --If the Bills and Chiefs both lose this weekend and the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) win or tie, a Buffalo-Kansas City championship game would be played at a neutral site. --If the Bills and Chiefs both lose and the Bengals win, a Buffalo-Kansas City or Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC title game would be held at a neutral site. Indianapolis is not the first city to decline the NFL's request. NFL Network reported that Detroit's Ford Field is not available because of a scheduled change-out of the turf. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is also under consideration, per multiple reports. Raiders owner Mark Davis said the venue would be available. "We are here for the NFL if they need us," Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday night. --Field Level Media.
