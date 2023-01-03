Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Police arrest teen in connection to unfounded threat to Portage High School
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody Friday in connection to the unfounded threat reported at Portage High School earlier this week. The Portage Police Department stated that the teen was taken into custody at the direction of Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities. She was taken to a secure juvenile detention facility.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
nbc15.com
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal. The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
nbc15.com
MMSD to offer emergency open enrollment to One City Schools students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Friday the opening of an emergency enrollment center for One City School students. One City Schools, a charter school in Madison unaffiliated with MMSD, decided to close its programming for 9th and 10th grade students, prompting MMSD’s action.
nbc15.com
Two displaced after fire on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were driven from their home after a fire Wednesday afternoon on Madison’s west side. Firefighters were told that flames were reported at the back of a house. Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. to Andover Circle and said they saw smoke in the area before getting to the home.
nbc15.com
Madison dentist fundraising to get AEDs across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.
nbc15.com
Wis DNR to help clean up butter spill from Columbia Co. fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources started to help clean up the remnants of butter left after a fire started at a dairy facility Monday in Columbia County. Twenty gallons of butter melted into the canal next to the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in...
nbc15.com
Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
nbc15.com
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed. A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight. Officers collected several spent...
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
nbc15.com
Crews reinstall iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were busy Thursday morning reinstalling the iconic “Badger Liquor” sign on State Street. The sign, which has been up since the 1940s, was taken down last summer so it could be completely restored. Sign Art Studio completely stripped the sign down since then...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
