MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The horrific scene that unfolded on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, has put the emergency response to such an event on the minds of many across the country. While many are learning about things like automated external defibrillators and the crucial role they play now in the wake of ‘MNF,’ the tool has been a passion project for others for years.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO