Silly point or square leg: how well do you know your way around a cricket field?

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9zOE_0k2B2tDp00
Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and David Warner field in the slips for Australia. How does your cricket jargon knowledge stack up?

Cricket is full of jargon. Someone can be out for a duck, fooled by a doosra or standing in the gully. If you are listening to a game on the radio, it can be hard to interpret the vocabulary – silly, short, square etc – used to identify the positions of the fielders.

Test how well you know cricket positions with the quiz below.

For each question, place the fielder on the oval. You can keep moving them around until you are satisfied, then click next to move on. There are 15 positions and you get one point for each one placed in the right area.

The bowler is standing at the bottom of the pitch (the beige rectangle), with a red hat. The batter is the one wearing a blue hat, and is always right handed.

The dotted white line separates the infield and outfield. The solid black line is the boundary.

At the end we will reveal how your answers compare to everyone else who has taken the quiz.

