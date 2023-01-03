Read full article on original website
The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
WASHINGTON — Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., emerged as a leading roadblock Tuesday preventing Kevin McCarthy from his path to becoming House speaker, throwing deep uncertainty over the GOP’s first day back in charge of the House, and its prospects for governing going forward. Perry, of York County, leads...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday’s moment of silence at...
Love him or hate him, voters in Pennsylvania’s 10th District have got themselves a Congressman who gets attention and now, with a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, is flexing his newfound clout. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is one of the leaders of the conservative rebellion...
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman on Friday announced nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania offices. “I’m proud of the talented staff we’re assembling throughout Pennsylvania and in Washington,” Fetterman said in a statement. “This team is already hitting the ground running to work for the people of Pennsylvania.”
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3:24 p.m. to clarify Rep.-elect Eli Crane as a “no” vote on electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. It was earlier updated to reflect Rep. Andy Harris’s (R-Md.) vote for McCarthy on the 13th ballot. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made significant gains in his bid to become the next…
The House floor descended into disorder after Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz had a tense exchange and Mike Rogers had to be held back by Richard Hudson.
WASHINGTON — House Clerk Cheryl Johnson has become an unlikely folk hero in Washington this week, running the lower chamber of Congress with a steady hand as Republicans struggle to elect a speaker amid historic chaos.
The conversation grew heated on the House floor after it became clear California Republican Kevin McCarthy didn’t have enough votes to become House speaker on the 14th try.
Just when everything’s looking rosy and we’re still high on holiday eggnog, something comes along and upsets the apple cart — or in this case, the Capitol. It’s hard to believe it was three years ago yesterday that we witnessed a vile attack on what we thought was a fortified building in Washington. Unlike some “insiders” who can’t remember where they were that day, I have no problem recalling exactly where I was and how I...
