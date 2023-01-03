ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos

The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
The Hill

The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3:24 p.m. to clarify Rep.-elect Eli Crane as a “no” vote on electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. It was earlier updated to reflect Rep. Andy Harris’s (R-Md.) vote for McCarthy on the 13th ballot. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made significant gains in his bid to become the next…
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Recalling the Capitol riot of 2020

Just when everything’s looking rosy and we’re still high on holiday eggnog, something comes along and upsets the apple cart — or in this case, the Capitol. It’s hard to believe it was three years ago yesterday that we witnessed a vile attack on what we thought was a fortified building in Washington. Unlike some “insiders” who can’t remember where they were that day, I have no problem recalling exactly where I was and how I...
