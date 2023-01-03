Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Do FA Cup ties go to extra time and penalties? Rules on penalty shootouts, replays when matches end in a draw
It's time for the big teams to finally join the fun in the 2022/23 FA Cup. After six qualifying rounds — the first of which started in early August — and two 'proper' rounds, the Premier League sides were put into the pot for the third-round draw, which threw up some likely entertaining fixtures.
Sporting News
Why Lionel Messi as The Sporting News Athlete of the Year? No one else conquered the entire world
Through the course of the calendar year 2022, it’s possible Lionel Messi was the greatest soccer player on the planet only for a one-month period. It was the ideal month, though. It was the month when he had to be the best in order to fulfill a lifelong dream and dispel a career-long curse, and it’s not entirely certain which of those was more important.
Sporting News
Coventry City vs. Wrexham TV channel and live stream: How to watch FA Cup match on S4C in England
The FA Cup third round brings with it a wave of footballing nostalgia as the 20 Premier League teams enter the competition. Potential upsets and giant-killings form a huge part of the build-up as lower-league sides aim to tear up the script and secure a shock win against a big-hitter.
Soccer-Rashford could be 'unstoppable' for Man United - Ten Hag
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be "unstoppable" after the England forward scored his fifth goal in as many games and assisted two others in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs Man City prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League match
Manchester City are hoping to capitalise on Arsenal's slip against Newcastle to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. The Blues have won one of their last eight top-flight matches and look ripe for the taking...
