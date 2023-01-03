Great Barrington to get more than $300,000 in state funds for new sidewalks, improved bus stops

Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline
Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
Selectboard meeting preview: Annual Town Manager evaluation on agenda
Great Barrington — The annual evaluation for Town Manager Mark Pruhenski is listed as an agenda item for the first Selectboard regular meeting of the year on Monday, January 9 at 6 p.m. The item is listed under new business on the agenda, and it is not listed under an executive session.
Shugrue starts term as new Berkshire County District Attorney
Berkshire County — On Wednesday, January 4, Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue was sworn into office at a ceremony at Berkshire Superior Court. Previously, Shugrue worked as an attorney for 28 years in the Pittsfield area. He served as the Hampden County Assistant District Attorney from 1986 to 1990, and Berkshire County Assistant District Attorney from 1991 to 1994. In September, Shugrue won the Democratic primary against incumbent Andrea Harrington.
Judith A. Race, 78, of Great Barrington
Judith A. Race, 78, of Great Barrington died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judith was born in Great Barrington on February 16, 1944, daughter of William and Juliana (Reily) Besancon. She attended local schools. Judith worked as a bookkeeper for Smith Watson for...
Four Freedoms Coalition celebrates democracy with rally at Park Square
Pittsfield – Two years ago, on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump instigated an insurrection against the United States of America. At his urging, a violent mob smashed its way into the United States Capitol to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote and overturn the 2020 election of Joe Biden.
