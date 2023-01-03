Read full article on original website
Duo charged with leaving dog in blistering cold for 3 days
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days. According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of […]
3 arrested after $10k in antique guns were stolen from a Johnstown home in 2021
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing 13 antique guns from a home in Lorain Borough in 2021. On Aug. 31, 2021, Stonycreek Township police were called to the 1500 block of Penrod Street for a completed burglary. The owner of the guns, Eric Murphy, explained […]
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Somerset County man lost $10k to fake attorney, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested. State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney […]
Police search for hit-and-run driver that caused a car to flip twice on I-99
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the driver that rear-ended another vehicle on I-99 in East Saint Clair Township, causing it to flip twice on an embankment. The crash happened on Dec. 27 around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-99 at mile marker six, according to state police in […]
NY man accused of traveling to meet teen near Clearfield County courthouse
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested after being accused of traveling to Clearfield by train and bus to meet a teen Wednesday afternoon. According to Clearfield Police, they were called to an area by the Clearfield County courthouse around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 4 to find the group “814 Pred Hunters” […]
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
Body Found At Woodland Park
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the...
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
BROOKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL NEGLECT, ABUSE
Following an investigation the Brookville PD cited a 40 year old resident with two counts of neglect of animal and one count of abuse of an animal. It was alleged the man left his dog outside for over a week without food, water or shelter. The dog had been noticed by a neighbor who provided something to eat and drink prior to calling the authorities.
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
Johnstown woman repeatedly stabbed ex after New Year’s Eve break up, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted and stabbed her ex-boyfriend for breaking up with her while he was driving. On Dec. 31, Richland Township police were sent to the McDonald’s on Scalp Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old […]
State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for multi-state drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021. Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. […]
