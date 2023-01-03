ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany HS senior and friend with autism surprised with Super Bowl tickets

By Darren Cooper, NorthJersey.com
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD – Two Super Bowl tickets weren’t enough.

Brandon Hiltz needs his buddy to come with him too.

Hiltz, a Parsippany High School senior, was named the Super Football Conference Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year on Tuesday morning at MetLife Stadium. Hiltz received two complimentary tickets from the New York Jets to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next month. He also received a $5,000 scholarship.

“I had no clue,” Hiltz said about the Super Bowl tickets. “The only thing I knew about was the scholarship.”

But no one knew about the second set of tickets presented Tuesday. Hiltz was honored largely for his friendship and work with JM Jachym, a young man with autism, at Tuesday’s announcement. Jachym, who served as the Red Hawks' football manager, was sitting right behind Hiltz when the award was announced.

Then the Jets said that Jachym was also receiving two tickets for the Super Bowl.

“When they said that JM was going, I couldn’t have been happier for him and his dad,” Hiltz said. “They have done a lot for me behind the scenes, things that people don’t know about. They’ve come to every game. They’ve been everywhere for me.”

Hiltz said he and Jachym were first introduced when they were in second grade. He recognized Jachym's differences, but always tried to treat him as a friend.

“I never realized how big of an impact I was having in his life,” Hiltz said. “When they were reading some of the things they said, I am not going to lie, I almost started crying a little bit.”

Hiltz talked about how Jachym was constantly encouraging on the Red Hawks sidelines and that they would be friends forever.

“I will be friends with him for my whole life,” Hiltz said. “I am not going anywhere without him.”

Not even the Super Bowl.

More from Monday's award ceremony

Each team in the 114-team Super Football Conference nominated one player as its Young Man of the Year nominee.

The award is based on the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Nutley athletic director Joe Piro said in his remarks Tuesday that the award is meant to honor the spirit of community service and the legacy of DiGregorio, the former Nutley football coach who died in October of 2021.

From the original 114, the list is whittled down to seven finalists, each representing one large section of the Super Football Conference. Piro read off some of their accomplishments before turning it over to Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who announced Hiltz as the winner.

Thomas, who spoke at multiple SFC schools as part of his defensive line mental health awareness program, congratulated the finalists and said he was impressed with their accomplishments and how that was their true legacy, not winning games or social media.

The other DiGregorio finalists were Austen Frattura (Sparta), Daniel Cullen (Livingston), Bradley Manso (Memorial), William Parrella (Kinnelon), Nick Della Luna (Nutley) and Jordan Glover (Union Catholic).

The SFC also introduced its first Drew Gibbs Coach of the Year Award named for the longtime Ramapo coach who died in 2021 . Old Tappan coach Brian Dunn, who led the Golden Knights to the Group 3 state championship in December, was the winner.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Parsippany HS senior and friend with autism surprised with Super Bowl tickets

