Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Jan. 5
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman responded to a report of gunshots on Sargent Street Dec. 31. Police located the individuals that were firing and told them to stop. No further complaints about gunshots were reported. Police noted that those involved were shooting in a safe direction.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft
ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Penobscot Sheriffs Investigate Possible Overdose Death Of Inmate
Authorities are investigating the details surrounding an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail who died earlier this week. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday stating that when correctional officers arrived on the scene, they found inmates trying to resuscitate a male inmate who was unresponsive. And despite the best, efforts of the medical staff who had taken over resuscitation efforts, the inmate was eventually pronounced dead.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Brewer Police Arrest a Man Seen Throwing Bags of Drugs on a Roof
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police observed him throwing bags of fentanyl onto a roof. Abraham Frederick, whose address is unknown, had two active warrants out for his arrest when Brewer Police Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden ran across him on Rinfret Drive, off Eastern Avenue. The warrants were for probation revocation and operating with a license. Caron and McFadden began walking toward the man, who was on foot, telling him to stop.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Ellsworth American
"Mainers on the Titanic" author to give Jan. 26 talk
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum kicks off its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with “Mainers on the Titanic” Stockton Springs author Mac Smith. The presentation will focus on Maine’s connection to the famous ship that struck an iceberg and went down.
foxbangor.com
Inmate death potentially caused by overdose
BANGOR — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the jail which they say may be due to a drug overdose. Tuesday night at approximately 8:20, officers were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate. Despite their efforts and help from Bangor Fire and Rescue,...
37-Year-Old Man Faces Charges after Throwing Drugs on Roof in Brewer, Maine
A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest. The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Ellsworth American
Death notices
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, of Eastbrook. Dec. 26 at his home. Jamie L. Patten Compton, 65, of Ellsworth. Dec. 28 at a local hospital. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A spring interment will be at Nicolin Cemetery, Ellsworth.
Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months
Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Ellsworth American
With no staff, senior program At Home Downeast on pause
ELLSWORTH — At Home Downeast, a program designed to help seniors remain in their homes as they age, was temporarily shut down in mid-December with little or no notice to its members, while parent organization Downeast Community Partners (DCP) scrambled to provide rides and other promised services. The program...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Comments / 0