Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Lebanon-Express
Hugh Jackman begs Academy not to 'validate' Ryan Reynolds with Oscar nomination
Last month, leaders at the organization announced that Good Afternoon from the festive movie Spirited, which stars Ryan and Will Ferrell had been shortlisted for the Best Original Song category.
Lebanon-Express
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton collaborating on 'special' gospel song
During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, the Heartbreaker hitmaker revealed that she has recorded a gospel track with the country music superstar.
Lebanon-Express
Dionne Warwick once scolded Snoop Dogg over misogynistic lyrics
Dionne Warwick wasn't happy with Snoop Dogg's misogynistic rap lyrics in the 1990s — so she told the rapper to his face.
Lebanon-Express
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for support after freak snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner thanks his fans in his first social media post after snow plowing accident. Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed Tuesday as he continued to recover from two surgeries following being injured by a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident."
Lebanon-Express
James Marsden opens up about the shocking ‘Westworld’ cancellation
The actor called it a "disappointment" to have HBO announce in November that it was ending the sci-fi series after four seasons.
